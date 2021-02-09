Jackson County Schools Superintendent releases itemized list of CARES Act spending after questions from concerned citizens

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama schools have received millions in federal CARES Act funding.

Some concerned citizens in Jackson County are now demanding to know how the school district has spent what it has been given, especially after hearing Superintendent Kevin Dukes received a raise this year.

One emailed News 19 wanted to make sure superintendent kevin dukes’ recent raise was not part of that funding.

Dukes told News 19 his raise was not part of CARES Act funding, but part of his contract when he was first hired.

“It had been 12 years since this position had had a raise period,” explained Dukes.

Dukes shared itemized lists (see links below) of what the school district spent the funding on.

COVID expenditures 2020

COVID expenditures 2021

It shows that school supplies for every student this year, cleaning supplies to slow the spread of covid-19, overtime for nurses and more were paid for through the federal funding.

“One school didn’t have a nurse, we provided that school with a nurse. We also hired a roving nurse for when nurses were out. Also for our teachers, we’re providing them with 90 minutes of subs each week, so they can work with their remote students. We provided all certified personnel with a laptop so they could do exactly like you and I are doing from home rather than have to strictly be at school. That’s about a half a million dollars right there in just the laptops. The subs, well over half a million dollars,” said Dukes.

Dukes told News 19 he is proud of his staff, all of the students and their parents for doing their best during this unique school year.

“Our teachers are rock stars. For the most part, people are just working because they know it’s tough on everybody. We started school on August the seventh. We’ve had many more days than most systems, as far as traditional, across the state of Alabama, so we’re excited about that. Everybody in our school system, our students and parents have been working to make it the best we can,”explained Dukes.

He added that three or four schools were shut down early in the first semester, some for a couple of weeks, some just a couple of days.

The cleanliness and lack of staffing were also a concern to the person who emailed News 19.

But Dukes said it has not been a major problem especially since the staff routinely cleans.

“Our students need to be in school so they can eat, so they can learn and so their parents can work. So it’s not a pride thing, we’re doing what’s best for our students. When I’m hearing it from the news, and not from people around, I don’t think they want their kid to be traditional and I’ve probably told them they had to be traditional because if they’re failing, they have to be traditional, we’re not letting them be remote failing, so that’s probably where that comes from,” said Dukes.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 School dashboard, there were 17 COVID-19 cases within the Jackson County school district last week.