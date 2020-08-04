Jackson County schools, hospitals, and nursing homes receive 3D printed face shields

HOLLYWOOD, Ala.- Jackson County schools, hospitals and nursing homes are now more prepared to fight the spread of COVID-19 thanks to the University of Alabama in Huntsville Systems Management and Production Center (SMAP) and two former Jackson County students.

Jarvee Liles, a Pisgah High School graduate, and Luke Forkum, a Skyline High School graduate, both currently work at SMAP.

They wanted to bring the program’s 3D printed face shields to their home county to help residents there stay healthy.

SMAP and the Ernest Pruett Center of Technology (EPCOT) have been printing 10 face shields every 24 hours for the last couple of weeks. They have almost reached 300.

This program is giving EPCOT students hands-on experience with different fields of study, like engineering and medical science.

“We’re combining 3D printing with healthcare, so the students are learning, you know, that they can learn different things, such as learn how to use a 3D printer, how to design. They can manipulate their designs to make it work on the 3D printer. You know, rapid prototype what they want to use and try and see what works. If it doesn’t work, they can start all over and try something else,” said EPCOT drafting design instructor Tammie Clark.

EPCOT officials told WHNT News 19 this is a step toward combining those programs, which they hope to expand well after the pandemic

SMAP and EPCOT are not only printing hundreds of face shields, they are also sending templates and supplies to every Jackson County school so those students can make more.

