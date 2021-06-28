Jackson County re-enters “very high risk” category for COVID-19 spread

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jackson County is among the six counties now labeled a “very high risk” for the spread of COVID-19, according to an update from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

Risk factors are determined for each county based on the rise of “new cases” of COVID-19 each day.

ADPH guidance states individuals living in a “very high risk” area should wear face coverings in public, stay at home when possible, and avoid groups or visits with people outside your household. People with a high risk of serious illness from COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 or with pre-existing conditions, are advised to exercise extreme caution.

Other counties listed in the “very high risk” category include Coffee, Geneva, Houston, Monroe, and Pike.

In the last 14 days, 82 new cases have been reported in Jackson County out of a total 7,017 since the pandemic began. 113 people in Jackson County have died as a result of COVID-19 since March 2020, per ADPH’s updated dashboard.