Jackson County park honoring veterans to be dedicated Nov. 14

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — After more than six years of work, Veterans Memorial Park in Jackson County is ready for a dedication ceremony.

The park will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Nov. 14. The park is located at 1616 Heroes Drive in Scottsboro.

One of the final pieces, a refurbished Cobra helicopter, was installed this month. According to the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, the only work left is some additional sidewalks and lighting, a Patriots walking trail and an Ajax missile display.

The park already has a Monument Circle with sands from foreign battlefields buried under a star, a granite Honor Wall and individual service monuments, and an Army tank.