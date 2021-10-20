Jackson County man sentenced to 320 years in prison on child pornography charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Jackson County man was sentenced to 320 years in prison on child pornography charges Wednesday.

Stephen Frederick Ott, 51, from Bryant pleaded guilty to 10 counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in August. He was charged with 32 counts of producing child pornography in 2019.

“The sentence handed down today ensures that this man, who stole the innocence of a young girl, can no longer take advantage of her or any other child,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said. “Children are the most vulnerable victims, and our investigators and prosecutors will remain vigilant in pursuing justice for them.”

Ott was sentenced in federal court to 320 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.