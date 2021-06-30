Jackson County man indicted on rape, incest charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Pisgah man is facing multiple charges related to sexual abuse of a child.

Paul Ray Lee, 42, was arrested Saturday on charges of sodomy, sexual abuse of a child under 12, sexual contact without consent, enticing a child for an immoral purpose, incest, and first-degree rape.

Lee was arrested after a grand jury indicted him earlier this month on the charges.

Jackson County Jail records show Lee was released from jail Monday on bonds totaling $210,000. As a condition of his bond, he is not allowed to have contact with the victim or any family members.

