Jackson County man convicted of father’s murder wants out of jail until sentencing

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jackson County man convicted last week of murdering his father wants to stay out of jail until he’s sentenced next year, court documents show.

Byron Keith Shirey, 61, of Dutton, is asking for a reasonable bond to be set until he’s sentenced Jan. 6.

A Jackson County jury convicted Shirey Nov. 10 of beating his father, 78-year-old Charles Shirey, to death in May 2017.

Prosecutors said Shirey was in financial trouble and beat his father to death after Charles Shirey refused to help him financially. Investigators said the same day Shirey was killed, Byron Shirey transferred $50,000 from his father’s account to his own.

Jackson County investigators worked on the case for a year and a half before Byron Shirey was arrested in September 2019.

Shirey’s motion for bond states he is not a flight risk or danger to the public, and he has no previous criminal record. The motion also states he would live with his wife in Dutton until sentencing.

The judge had not ruled on Shirey’s request as of Monday afternoon, according to court records.