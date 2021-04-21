Jackson County man charged with murder after deputies say he shot his wife

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Woodville man was arrested Wednesday morning after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says he shot and killed his wife.

Deputies say they were called to a shooting on County Road 17 just before midnight Tuesday. When they arrived, they say 25-year-old Rose Ann Marie Guffey was shot and killed by James Keith Guffey.

Guffey was arrested and charged with Murder, according to reports.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will investigate and were still on the scene around 9:42 a.m.