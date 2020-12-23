Jackson County man arrested for arson and theft after overnight fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — A man was behind bars Wednesday after authorities said he set a Jackson County pawn shop on fire and stole weapons.

David Randall Holder, 35, is charged with arson and theft after the incident early Wednesday morning.

Holder is accused of setting a pawn shop on fire and taking pistols and shotguns from the shop.

Stevenson Volunteer Fire Department Capt. James Ballard said they were called to the fire at 3:11 a.m., and the building was fully involved when they arrived. Stevenson and Bridgeport police, along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, worked on the investigation that led to Holder’s arrest.

Holder was booked into the Jackson County Jail. His bond had not been set Wednesday afternoon.