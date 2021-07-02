Jackson County healthcare workers concerned about COVID-19 spread during July 4 weekend

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Many Northeast Alabamians are eager to celebrate Independence Day with family and friends.

Healthcare workers are concerned that any large events may spread the potentially deadly coronavirus, especially with the low vaccination rates in our coverage area.

There are six COVID-19-positive patients at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro as of July 7, 2021.

It is three more than the same time last year.

“With like an event like the 4th of July, there’s a lot of families and friends getting together,” said Highlands Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Lonnie Albin.

Albin tells News 19 new data from the Alabama Hospital Association states nearly 94% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms or confirmed illness are not vaccinated.

The Alabama Department of Public Health lists Marshall and Jackson counties as high-risk areas for the spread of coronavirus.

It shows DeKalb County as very high risk.

Without getting vaccinated, the safest way to celebrate this July 4 is to keep taking the same precautions as this time last year.

“Wearing your masks and practicing social distancing particularly in large groups. Those are things that are known to control the spread of the virus,” Albin explained. “It is still a concern for people with asymptomatic COVID-19 because folks don’t realize that they may indeed have the virus and unknowingly spread it to someone else who may have significant underlying medical problems and their particular experience with COVID-19 would be catastrophic possibly.”