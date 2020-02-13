Jackson County group works to lower animal overpopulation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – One Jackson County group is working to control animal overpopulation by making it easier for pet owners to get their pets spayed and neutered.

One dozen animals were brought back on this morning’s transport by Spay Neuter Jackson County.

The group started its work in 2017 after seeing a major need in Jackson County.

Programs offered include low-cost vouchers for locals, and transports, which are not income or location based.

Pet owners can drop off their pets with the group, members take them to the vet for surgery, and then they are returned.

“My full time job is an animal control officer for the city of Scottsboro and that’s one of the things that I saw was a lot of puppies, a lot of kittens, a lot of unwanted animal coming into the shelter and the only way to help reduce this is to spay and neuter,” said Spay Neuter Jackson County president Heather Carlin.

The transports are free, but owners still have to pay the vet bill.

The prices range from $40 to $85 depending on the size of the animal.

The Scottsboro mayor just signed a proclamation designating February as Spay and Neuter Awareness Month.