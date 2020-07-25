Jackson County fair goers must wear face coverings, have temperature checked

SCOTTSBORO, Ala.- The 87th annual Jackson County Fair located at Veterans Fairground in Scottsboro kicked off July 22 with some increased safety precautions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently 625 positive coronavirus cases in Jackson County, but fear has not stopped some people from trying to have some fun.

Fair board members said there are 20 attractions at the fair this year. They were unable to open the commercial and exhibit buildings due to COVID-19.

Everyone inside the fairground must follow strict guidelines including temperature checks, social distancing of six feet, and wearing a face covering.

Employees must also clean before and after each ride.

Fair workers, and local VFW and American Legion personnel are monitoring the crowd to make sure everyone is complying with the policies in place.