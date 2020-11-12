Jackson County EMA unveils new mobile command unit

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala.- The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency unveiled its newest piece of equipment Thursday.

The new mobile command unit is a 28-foot trailer with five computers already set up.

EMA director Paul Smith said they can add however many is needed.

It also has two generators and is completely self-contained with Wi-Fi. There is also the ability to use solar power for the radios.

Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey said former EMA director Felix Jackson got the ball rolling after seeing a need for a mobile command unit for the county. Jackson died in October 2019.

Guffey said this will be a big help not only for emergencies in the county, but also for mutual aid to help others.

“God forbid if a tornado hit our 911 here in Scottsboro, we could actually take this to the middle of a corn field on Sand Mountain and run 911 out of it,” said Guffey. “We’ll be able to use this and communicate with every fire department, with every municipality police department and agencies outside Jackson County. It’s just a way for us to be able to make sure if we do have a disaster or some kind of problem, we’ll be able to be really on top of it and I believe it’ll save lives in the future.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health donated the trailer and Google donated all of the funds for the technology inside.