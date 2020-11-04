Jackson County elections workers overwhelmed by absentee ballots

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County elections officials and volunteers were stationed at the courthouse until late Tuesday night counting all the ballots and inputting the data.

“We did 2,780 absentees and it was steady throughout the whole election process. My office and myself, we’re really running on fumes,” laughed 38th judicial circuit clerk Bart Buchanan.

According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, just over 21,000 ballots were cast in Jackson County, which is only around 53% voter turnout.

Buchanan said there were some surprises for him during the election.

“Just by talking to some of the elderly people that went democratic, it was because they were republicans but they did not like Trump’s personality, and I found that pretty interesting,” added Buchanan.

However, that did not stop President Donald Trump from getting nearly 86% of the votes from area voters.

Buchanan said this election could open the door for some changes to how things are done in the future.

“Maybe find a way to make it more easy for the elderly and the handicapped that can’t get out, that can’t really get the witnesses or the notary, but overall I think it’s really good. I think it’s a good model,” said Buchanan.