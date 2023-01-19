PAINT ROCK, Ala. (WHNT) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a person wanted in connection to a burglary in Paint Rock.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the suspect, pictured below, is wanted for questioning in a residential burglary that happened in Paint Rock on January 18.

The car associated with the incident was described by deputies as a “black Hyundai car with black wheels and tinted windows.”

If anyone has information related to this incident, contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Tim Creel at 256-574-2610.