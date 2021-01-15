Jackson County Commissioners approve security sweep for cameras

SCOTTSBORO, Ala.- Jackson County Commissioners have approved to have a professional search done of the courthouse in Scottsboro.

The decision comes a few weeks after the discovery of a surveillance camera that may have been used to inappropriately watch an employee.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating those allegations.

The commission had surveillance cameras installed back outside and in public locations at the Jackson County courthouse to enhance security after some incidents involving firearms, including one from 2019 when a man man was shot by a deputy after trying to bring a loaded handgun inside.

One of the cameras, though, caused concern enough for the State Bureau of Investigation to look into it.

It was discovered on Dec. 15 and was ultimately removed.

News 19 received no response from ALEA regarding updates on its investigation into allegations of “inappropriate surveillance” of an employee at the courthouse.

One day after the investigation was made public, Commission Chairman Tim Guffey resigned vaguely citing health reasons.

In a statement, he said, “ I did not consult the other commissioners on where to place the cameras.”

It goes on to say “No cameras were ever intended for purposes other than observance of command areas.”

District 3 Commissioner AJ Buckner told News 19 that so far, they have found no evidence that any other cameras are where they should not be, but they would like to go through a security sweep process to be sure.

“We wanted to make sure the integrity and the safety of the building were unquestioned and to do that, we felt a sweep of the building was essential. We want our employees to know that they’re not being watched, they’re not being recorded, anyway that they wouldn’t know. Obviously, for safety reasons, we need to have our corridors and our entrances and exits recorded so you can keep up with who’s coming in and out for the definite safety issues that you have in a courthouse. But there’s no reason for cameras to be in places where they shouldn’t be. And by places where it shouldn’t be I’m talking about office areas, work areas, break areas, those types of things. And bathrooms, no question,” said Buckner.

Buckner said they have not hired a company to do the sweep but they do not expect it to cost more than $2,000.

He added that they are hoping to hire someone with experience and competence and want to have the sweep done as soon as possible

He explained that safety is a number one priority, especially when it is questioned with a legitimate concern.

“If we can give them the assurance that there is nothing here, there’s nothing to be worried about, we know that we know that we know, we’re going to be more efficient and we can go on to something else which is in the best interest of everyone,” said Buckner.