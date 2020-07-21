Jackson County Commission hires geotechnical consultant to evaluate County Road 189

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – County Road 189 in Jackson County is one step closer to being repaired.

The road was severely damaged by flooding in February of 2019.

Over the last several months, Jackson County road department workers have done minor work to maintain County Road 189, and keep it functional for those that live here on Summerhouse Mountain.

But, the approval to hire S&ME out of Huntsville to be the geotechnical consultant is the first big step to getting it fixed properly.

“We know that these things take time. We knew it wasn’t going to happen overnight,” said Jackson County resident Becky Hargiss.

Hargiss has been frustrated about the road’s deterioration since it began crumbling.

However, she told WHNT News 19 Monday that she is pleased progress is being made to repair it.

“We’re still, you know, at one lane, so it’s not like we want it yet, and it’s good to know something’s about to happen. It’s comforting to us out here to know that at least we haven’t been forgotten,” said Hargiss.

County engineer Jonathan Campbell explained that S&ME will use equipment to look below the road’s surface and figure out where the problems are and give mitigation recommendations.

He said that is expected to cost $35,000.

Once the consultant figures out the problem, the county will have to hire a specialized geotechnical contractor to do the repair work.

Campbell explained that the timeline of getting County Road 189 fixed depends a lot on what is found during the analysis.

Campbell said he hopes to be finishing up work on County Road 17 by the time S&ME completes its analysis.