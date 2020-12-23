Jackson County Commission chairman cites health reasons for resignation, addresses courthouse surveillance investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Former Jackson County Commission chairman Tim Guffey says he chose to resign from his position for health reasons.

Guffey, whose resignation was given in a specially called commission meeting Tuesday, did not elaborate other than to say his resignation was for health reasons. He also said in a statement that he trusts the commission to handle a transition to a new chairman with professionalism.

Guffey also addressed in his statement the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s investigation into improper surveillance at the county courthouse, which the commission disclosed a day before Guffey resigned.

Guffey did not say who might be responsible for the camera found on Dec. 15 that led to the investigation, but said he was the one who ordered cameras placed in certain areas of the courthouse after a shooting there in September 2019.

“I did not consult the other Commissioners on where to place the cameras,” Guffey said in his statement. “No cameras were ever intended for purposes other than observance of command areas. I am sorry about the confusion but only the well being of our employees and citizens were my reasons for their placement.”