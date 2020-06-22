Jackson County church vandalized with hate speech

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala.- A Jackson County church is now in need of repairs and paint after someone broke in and vandalized the walls and equipment inside with swastikas and racial slurs.

“They just went crazy. I feel like that possibly they’d been moving in a demonic spirit of some sort,” said Jimmy Long, Apostle at Apostles and Prophets Church in Hollywood

A wrecked sanctuary with hate speech plastered on the walls and equipment.

Long found the damage after returning from a short break of about three weeks.

“Those swastikas on the speakers plus they had the racial slurs up on the wall,”

said Long.

Long has been the apostle at the church for 30 years and has never seen anything like this here.

“They knew it was going to stir up a stink evidently. But you can tell it’s white supremacy though and we’re not that way. You don’t label the church with color,” said Long.

“We haven’t seen any issues with racism in our area. We’re a really tight knit community and everybody for the most part gets along really, really well, so for this to happen here is really surprising to us. We wouldn’t have expected it to happen at one of our churches,” explained Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler.

The only thing taken was a $700 four-foot tall apocalypse sword.

Long told WHNT News 19 the suspects got into a back kitchen area that is currently being remodeled before pushing their way into the sanctuary through a locked door, leaving its frame in pieces.

“It’s probably just some kids trying to inflate things that are continuing to happen across the country and just out causing mischief, but it doesn’t excuse what they did by any means,” said Hepler.

Long said he forgives whoever did this and is willing to open up his church to them, even if they never find out who did it.

“The holy spirit knows everything. He knows all about it. We hope you humble your hearts and get saved,” said Long.

Hepler told WHNT News 19 the FBI has reached out to him about the investigation as similar incidents have happened in Huntsville recently. However, he believes this is likely just a copycat.

Hepler says they received a tip that it could have been someone riding in an older model black import car.

If you have any informtaion, contact the Hollywood Police Department at (256) 259-1295.