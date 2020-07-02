Jackson County Chamber leaders urge residents to complete the 2020 Census, get the county more revenue

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The deadline to turn in the 2020 Census has been extended and chamber leaders in Jackson County are hoping that gives folks plenty of time to get theirs done.

The due date is now October 31, 2020.

Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce president Rick Roden told WHNT News 19 that currently, the national response rate is just over 61%.

He added that Jackson County’s average response rate is 60% but some municipalities, including Bridgeport and Paint Rock, are lower at under 50%.

Roden says getting the census turned in is a big deal because it brings in much-needed dollars to the county to help those less fortunate through Medicaid, SNAP, Head Start, Title 1 Pell Grants, and Section 8 housing.

“The money that you get from the census also supports building highways, building roads. People are always complaining especially in rural areas about potholes and bad roads and everything. If our census numbers are good, we get more money to build roads,” said Roden.

Roden says the Jackson County Commission gets 0% of the sales tax revenue, so this getting a good Census turnout would be a big benefit.

