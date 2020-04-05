Jackson County authorities searching for missing 14-year-old boy

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Dominik Mangrum was last seen in Stevenson, Alabama on a blue bike with a man who goes by Chucky. Authorities believe they are traveling to Rossville, Georgia where Dominik’s biological mother lives.

The sheriff’s office said Dominik was spotted near Kimball, Tennessee getting out of the back of a black truck around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stevenson police at 256-437-3005, the Jackson County Sheriffs Office at 256-574-2610 or 911.