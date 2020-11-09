Jackson County authorities searching for armed robbery suspect

STEVENSON, Ala. — Jackson County authorities are looking for a man who robbed a Stevenson gas station at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the MAPCO on Highway 72 in Stevenson. The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said a man entered the station, brandished a handgun and demanded money.

The man had a tattoo of a teardrop on his face and was wearing a black hoodie, hospital mask and black and red pants. Authorities said he may have left the area in a white two-door car.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.