Jackson County authorities search wilderness for missing man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jackson County authorities were searching a remote part of the county Tuesday to try and find a missing man.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said search crews were in the Hogjaw Valley area searching for Rickey Fay Dowell, 65, of Huntsville. Hogjaw Valley is located on the Tennessee River between Bryant and Bridgeport.

Dowell’s car was found in the area Sunday, Harnen said. His wallet was found in the area as well.

Hunters heard someone in the area yelling for help Sunday, Harnen said, but weren’t able to find the person.

Search teams are on the ground in the area, and the sheriff’s office also is using a helicopter and an airboat to search.