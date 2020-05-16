Jackson County authorities cracking down on parking, ATV riding on State Highway 65 in Trenton

TRENTON, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on drivers who park along State Highway 65 in Trenton.

County Road 106 was once the starting point of the “Easter ride” on Bingham Mountain.

“It’s basically a lot of people get together and ride ATVs, side-by-sides, rock crawlers, things like that up the top of Bingham Mountain,” said Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

Harnen said they shut the trail ride down several years ago after it became increasingly dangerous.

“Up until we put an end to this a few years ago, every year, someone was injured up there on that ride, whether it be an ATV wreck. There was actually somebody shot up there. There’s been very, very many injuries up there. Every year seemed to be something different. We actually had one fatality up there,” Harnen said.

The road the ride was on is private property, but the gate is left open for those living on it.

Harnen told WHNT News 19 that more and more people are coming back. He said many people are parking their vehicles and trailers along State Highway 65 and driving their ATVs on it.

“We’re talking about 30, 40, 50 vehicles on the side of the state road out there. On the right of way, n but in ditches and right along the sides of the road, which makes it very hazardous when people drive through there. It’s a two-lane road and it’s dangerous when people park that close to the road. They’re driving these ATVs on the roadway. Sometimes 20 and 30 of them at a time in the roadway and there’s traffic coming through there. They’re very dangerous,” said Harnen.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to put up signs reminding people not to drive their ATVs on State Highway 65 or park alongside it.

If people do not heed the warning, they can expect to have their vehicles and trailers towed. Those caught driving their ATV on State Highway 65, could receive a reckless driving citation for $250.

Harnen said there are other ATV parks in the county that drivers do have to pay for, but he says those are much safer, there’s plenty of parking, and they’re not disturbing the private residents who live on the roads there.