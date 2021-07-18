Scottsboro man arrested for possession of drugs, brass knuckles

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Scottsboro man was arrested last week after he was found passed out in the driver’s seat of his vehicle at a gas station.

Authorities say Dustin Whitt, 36, of Scottsboro, was found in the parking lot of the Skyline Shell Mart on July 12 with a 38 special revolver and two loaded syringes visible inside his vehicle.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Whitt and located several items in his vehicle, including a pair of brass knuckles, methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, spice, and more syringes.

Whitt was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for spice and hydrocodone, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol without a permit, and possession of brass knuckles.

Whitt remains in the Jackson County Jail on a $21,600 bond.