Jack’s serving up Chocolate Gravy Heart-Shaped Biscuits for Valentine’s Day

Jack’s is offering a sweet and delicious way to celebrate your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

For a limited time, you can pre-order Chocolate Gravy Heart-Shaped Biscuits for a Valentine’s Day breakfast with a Southern twist.

Jack’s is accepting pre-orders from February 11-13 online at eatatjacks.com or through the Jack’s mobile app.

Pre-orders can be placed for 6 or 12 warm, heart-shaped and scratch-made biscuits smothered with thick Southern-style milk chocolate gravy for pickup at a nearby Jack’s restaurant. 

Six heart-shaped biscuits and a pint of milk chocolate gravy will go for $7.99 and it will be $14.99 for 12 biscuits and two pints of chocolate gravy. 

