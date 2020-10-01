Jack’s Family Restaurants partnering with Kids to Love once again

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jack’s Family Restaurants has been a proud partner with Kids To Love for over ten years.

A company spokesperson says Jack’s Family Fund recognizes the need to help foster children as they wait to find their forever families.

This year it won’t just be one main event, but three weeks where people in the community can donate.

There are three ways to give to the jack’s family fund during these days:

Text “K2L” to (202) 858-1233.

Give in-person at any Jack’s Restaurant.

Donate online.