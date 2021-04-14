Jack Daniel’s strikes deal with TVA to build solar farm for Tennessee distillery

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (AP) – Iconic whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s has struck a long-term deal to fuel a solar panel farm a few miles away from its Tennessee distillery.

The Tennessee Valley Authority says it signed a deal with the Lynchburg-based distiller, Duck River Electric Membership Corporation and Nashville-based solar power company Silicon Ranch that will provide 20 megawatts of solar energy. Jack Daniel’s Vice President and Assistant General Manager Melvin Keebler says that’s the equivalent of nearly three-quarters of the distillery’s electricity needs.

The agreement is part of the TVA’s Green Invest program. Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen is the founding chairman of Silicon Ranch.