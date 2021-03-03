Ivey to hold COVID-19 news conference Thursday

Gov. Kay Ivey received a Covid-19 vaccine and held a press conference at Baptist Hospital Monday, December 21, 2020 in Montgomery, Ala. RN Donna Pugh administered the governor’s vaccine. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre received the vaccine and joined the governor during her brief media availability. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a news conference to update the public on COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The news conference comes one day before the state’s safer at home order is set to expire. As other states like Mississippi and Texas announce they are reopening and returning to normal, Ivey has not given an indication of what her decision will be.

The new conference also comes as Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth released a statement Wednesday urging Ivey to lift the state’s mask mandate. Ainsworth has repeatedly called for the mask mandate to be abolished when it has come time for Ivey to renew the health order.

Ivey will be joined at the news conference by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

