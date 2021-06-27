Ivey signs law allowing lifetime concealed carry permits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey (R-Ala.) signed a bill allowing citizens to purchase a lifetime concealed carry permit.

The law, sponsored by State Senator Randy Price (R-Opelika) and Representative Proncey Robertson (R-Mount Hope), authorizes the issuance of lifetime concealed carry permits as well as streamlining the permitting process, according to a news release from Rep. Robertson.

“Alabamians have a long and rich history of gun ownership, and we understand that allowing concealed carry makes our society a safer place in which to live, so this bill will help continue these conservative traditions,” said Robertson.

One-year and five-year firearm permits are expected to remain available.

The law passed the Alabama Senate earlier this year 25-6 and the Alabama House of Representatives 69-18, according to the AL.com.

The law comes as efforts to abolish a concealed carry permit requirement failed after law enforcement officials came out against the measure.

