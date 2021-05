FILE-In this Wednesday, May 15, 2019 file photo released by the state shows Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signing a bill that virtually outlaws abortion in the state, in Montgomery, Ala. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, has blocked an Alabama abortion ban that would have made the procedure a felony at any stage of pregnancy in almost all cases. (Hal Yeager/Alabama Governor’s Office via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama ban on yoga in public schools is no more.

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday signed legislation to allow public schools to teach yoga.

The legislation sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray, a former college athlete who did yoga as part of his training, says schools can opt to teach yoga if they choose.

The new law comes 27 years after the Alabama Board of Education in 1993 voted to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms.