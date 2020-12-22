Ivey says she has pitched DoD on making Huntsville home to U.S. Space Command

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she has made her case for making Huntsville the new home of U.S. Space Command.
In a message on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Ivey said she had spoken with officials at the Pentagon about why Alabama should be the command’s new home.
Redstone Arsenal is one of six possible locations for the command. Other possibilities are Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; Patrick AFB, Florida; Peterson AFB, Colorado, and Port San Antonio, Texas.
The command currently operates out of Peterson AFB.
The Air Force has said it hopes to select a location early next year.