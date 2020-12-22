Ivey says she has pitched DoD on making Huntsville home to U.S. Space Command

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she has made her case for making Huntsville the new home of U.S. Space Command.

In a message on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Ivey said she had spoken with officials at the Pentagon about why Alabama should be the command’s new home.

I just wrapped up a great call with Pentagon officials. I was proud to pitch why AL should be home to Space Command HQ. I would love to give a warm “Alabama” welcome to @US_SpaceCom HQ in the near future, if they choose the Rocket City! @huntsvillecity @TeamRedstone #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/mzfvf67vk9 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) December 22, 2020

Redstone Arsenal is one of six possible locations for the command. Other possibilities are Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; Patrick AFB, Florida; Peterson AFB, Colorado, and Port San Antonio, Texas.

The command currently operates out of Peterson AFB.

The Air Force has said it hopes to select a location early next year.