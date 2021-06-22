Ivey, Republican governors pen letter urging the release of 2020 Census data

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gives a COVID-19 update during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday March 4, 2021. With states including Texas and neighboring Mississippi ending masking requirements, Ivey announced Thursday that masks will be required in the state of nearly 5 million people through April 9. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 14 Republican governors, including Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, have signed a letter urging the Biden administration to release redistricting data from the 2020 Census.

Redistricting data from the 2020 census is expected to be released on September 30, 2021 with the “legacy format” data released on August 16, 2021. The letter calls for the data to be released “this month or as soon as possible.”

The governors of the following states signed on to the letter: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming.

“The stakes were high for Alabama in the 2020 Census, and because of our efforts on the local and state levels, we succeeded,” Ivey said. “Now, we are urging the Biden Administration to not further delay the release of the redistricting data, so that we can be prepared as a state before the 2022 elections.”

Early speculation found that Alabama would likely lose a congressional seat after redistricting, but initial numbers reported by the Census Bureau say otherwise.