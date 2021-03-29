Ivey not changing mind on mask order expiration

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will not change her mind about the state’s mask order expiring on April 9, her office said Monday.

When asked whether she might consider a change after President Biden said states should reinstate mask orders if they have them, Ivey’s press secretary said there were no plans to revisit the issue.

“As Governor Ivey has previously stated, Alabama’s mask mandate ends April 9,” her press secretary said in a statement. “We have made progress, and we are moving towards personal responsibility and common sense, not endless government mandates.”

COVID-19 cases in Alabama have continued to decline since the holiday surge.