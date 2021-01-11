Ivey: ‘not a time to be finger pointing’ after Capitol attack

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey refused Monday to directly criticize President Trump for the violent mob that attacked the Capitol last week.

When asked at a Monday morning news conference to what extent Trump should be blamed for misleading his supporters on widespread election fraud and his role in instigating violence at the Capitol, Ivey focused instead on the transition of power to president-elect Joe Biden.

“This is not a time to be finger-pointing,” Ivey said. “The time now is to be calm and have stability. And the Electoral College is the hallmark of our smooth transition. My focus is on moving forward calmly, with stability, and I urge all Alabamians and Americans to do likewise.”

Democrats in the House of Representatives have introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump for incitement of insurrection.

Two Democratic representatives in the House have also introduced a measure to censure U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who represents Alabama’s 5th Congressional District. Brooks spoke at the rally prior to Trump.