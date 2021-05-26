Ivey faces decision on promotion requirement for 3rd graders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is weighing whether to delay next year’s high-stakes requirement to hold back third-graders who aren’t reading on grade level.

Ivey has through Thursday to sign legislation by Sen. Rodger Smitherman, a Birmingham Democrat, that would push back the promotion requirement from the 2021-22 school year to the 2023-24 school year.

If she does not sign the bill, the legislation will die by what is known as a pocket veto. Lawmakers approved the delay after the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the school year.

