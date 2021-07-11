Ivey elected to serve on National Governors Association executive committee

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey waves as she speaks to supporters at a watch party after she won the gubernatorial election, in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey announced Wednesday, June 2, 2021, that she is running for reelection. Ivey, 76, made the announcement in a video message released by her campaign. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

(WHNT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was elected to serve on the National Governors Association’s executive board Thursday.

Ivey has served as Alabama’s 54th governor since 2017 when she succeeded Governor Robert Bentley amidst scandal. She was elected to a full term over Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox in 2018, and is seeking another term in 2022.

Other committee members that will serve alongside Ivey include state governors Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.), Jared Polis (D-Colo.), Charlie Baker (R-Mass.), Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.), and Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.).

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison (R-Ark.) was elected to serve as the new chairman of the National Governors Association (NGA), while New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) was elected as vice chairman.

“This is a highlight of my time as Governor, and my pledge is to use the platform to build on the areas where Republicans and Democrats agree and work to remove the obstacles in Washington where we can,” Hutchinson said. “One of my most important missions will be to help facilitate the states’ partnership with the White House as we guide the nation out of the pandemic. We must combat the fear that many have expressed about getting a vaccination.”

The NGA’s current goal is to bring together governors as states continue to address public health and economic concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.