KNOXVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Days before Alabama’s general election, the state’s incumbent governor accepted a six-figure donation from Palace Entertainment, LLC, a company that operates a bingo facility in Greene County.

Now, after exclusive reporting by CBS 42 highlighting the contribution, Ivey’s campaign has said the donation has been refunded.

According to campaign finance reports filed with the Alabama Secretary of State, Gov. Kay Ivey’s campaign received a $100,000 donation from Palace Entertainment, LLC, on Nov. 3.

The address for the entity listed on the campaign finance report is 51 County Road 220 in Knoxville, Alabama, the location of Palace Bingo.

According to its Facebook page, Palace Bingo “offers the best in adult gaming entertainment and physical entertainment.”

Electronic bingo facilities have long faced the ire of state officials and law enforcement, some of whom argue that the bingo halls operate outside of the law. In September, for example, the Alabama Supreme Court ordered the shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties.

In an e-mail sent Friday night, Ivey campaign manager William Califf said the donation had been refunded. The campaign has not yet responded to CBS 42’s questions about when or why the refund occurred.