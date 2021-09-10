Ivey calls Biden’s vaccine mandate ‘nonsense,’ vows to fight it

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo Republican Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after she won the election at a watch party in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday that she plans to fight President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

After a conference call with other Republican governors Friday morning, Ivey released a statement saying Biden’s new mandates were overreaching, and she was joining them to fight back.

“I’m partnering alongside my conservatives colleagues across the country in this fight,” she said. “This is a fight for businesses, our hardworking men and women, and our American liberties.”

Ivey first reacted to Biden’s federal vaccine requirements Thursday, after he announced new requirements that include requiring companies with more than a hundred employees to mandate vaccines or test weekly.

“I encourage Alabamians to take the vaccine – have been since the beginning, but we’re never going to mandate it,” Ivey said Friday. “And we certainly aren’t going to allow Washington, D.C. and this president to tell Alabama what to do. Here in Alabama, we don’t put up with that nonsense.”

As of Thursday, CDC data showed Alabama ranked last in the nation in vaccination rate.