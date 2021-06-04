Ivey awards COVID-19 relief grants to several North Alabama counties

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gives a COVID-19 update during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday March 4, 2021. With states including Texas and neighboring Mississippi ending masking requirements, Ivey announced Thursday that masks will be required in the state of nearly 5 million people through April 9. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

Governor Kay Ivey (R-Ala.) has awarded several North Alabama counties with almost $2.9 million in relief funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The awarded grants will go to DeKalb, Madison, and Marshall counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman and Walker counties in north-central Alabama.

DeKalb County was awarded $500,000 that will be used to fund two climate-controlled buildings that can be used when necessary for health services

Madison County was awarded $700,000 to purchase a mobile health unit and expand services for food distribution and vaccine accessibility

Marshall County was awarded $600,000 to expand healthcare services to low and middle income families and individuals

“Alabamians are eager to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind them and get on with their lives,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these funds which will accelerate that recovery process and help us return to normal.”

Ivey stated more grant announcements would be made for other Alabama cities and counties as applications are processed.