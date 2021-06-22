Ivey awards COVID-19 grants to North Alabama counties

Governor Kay Ivey (R-Ala.) has awarded almost $2 million to assist three north Alabama counties in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morgan County received $489,475 to expands medical services for COVID-19 and any future outbreaks. Funds will also be used for equipment purchases to assist health professionals who serve low and moderate income residents.

Additionally, Clay County and St. Clair County received $300,000 and $1 million, respectively.

“North Alabama frontline workers deserve to be commended for their courage and perseverance during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ivey said. “As we continue recovery, I am pleased to award these funds which will continue to assist those who were negatively affected and are trying to come back from such a difficult time.”

Future COVID-19 Community Development block grants through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will be announced as the applications are processed.