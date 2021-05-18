Ivey awards COVID-19 Community Development Block Grants to several North Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey (R-Ala.) announced a slew of community development block grants to assist counties in overcoming the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Limestone County received $600,000 while Franklin County was awarded $500,000. Blount and Autauga counties also received grants.

According to a statement from the Governor’s Office, the counties are expected to use the funds in the following ways:

Limestone County: Use funds to improve broadband services for low- and middle-income families to allow students to participate in distance learning

Use funds to improve broadband services for low- and middle-income families to allow students to participate in distance learning Franklin County: Use funds to purchase and fully staff a mobile health clinic

In total, Ivey is expected to allocate more than $40 million in community development block grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“COVID-19 has had a negative impact on every Alabama county, but we are, without a doubt, getting back on our feet,” said Ivey. “These funds will help these counties continue to recover from the hardships that have incurred.”

Alabama counties and communities receiving CARES Act funding through community development block grants were required to make an application with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.