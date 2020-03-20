Ivey authorizes activation of Alabama National Guard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday she has authorized the activation of the Alabama National Guard if needed to combat COVID-19.

There was no plan at the time of the announcement to activate guardsmen, according to the Ivey’s office.

Ivey’s authorization would allow Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon to activate up to 100 members of the guard. Her office said the authorization is a preparedness measure in case first responders or health care providers need more support.

“While there is no immediate need for us to deploy our Guard, I have given authorization to Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon to be on standby, should our first responders and health care providers need additional support,” Ivey said in a statement. “I want to ensure Alabamians that our National Guard stands ready to be part of this team effort to combat this invisible enemy.

“My administration has been given clear instructions to do everything possible to ensure the continuity of government while being flexible and responsible to the needs of our state. I ask for the support of my fellow Alabamians as we work through these challenging days together.”