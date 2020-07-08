Ivey announces grant program for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Small businesses impacted by COVID-19 will be able to apply for part of $100 million in grants, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Wednesday.

Business owners will be able to apply for the money, which is part of the $1.9 billion Alabama received as part of the CARES Act, starting next week through the Alabama Department of Revenue’s Revive Alabama website. The application period for the Revive Alabama Small Business Grant Program will open at noon on July 16, 2020 and run through midnight on July 25, 2020.

Qualifying businesses may receive up to $15,000 to reimburse these expenses if they have not received federal assistance for the corresponding item they are claiming with the state of Alabama. Grants will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

All applicants must first establish a secure My Alabama Taxes (MAT) account to protect their personal and business information on submitted applications.