It’s Official! The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Cheesecake Factory will soon have a location in the Rocket City.

Al.com reports that the upscale restaurant chain will open at Bridge Street Town Centre. There is no word on when the restaurant will be open but Al.com says more details are expected next week.

There are around 200 Cheese Factory locations in the United States. The other Alabama location is in in Birmingham at The Summit outdoor shopping center.

