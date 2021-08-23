‘It’s My Job’: City of Athens creates Q&A videos for students

ATHENS, Ala. – The City of Athens made a small series of videos for teachers to share with their classrooms, to show kids what it’s like working different jobs in the city.

Each five to seven-minute video of the ‘It’s My Job’ series will be like a one-on-one interview with different city employees answering questions about what a day in the life of a police chief, mayor, utility foreman, fire chief, and several others is like.

Holly Hollman, Athens Grant Coordinator and Communications Specialist said the idea for the videos came from elementary and middle school teachers in Athens and Limestone County.

When students are studying local government or the community, teachers would ask the mayor to visit the classroom and talk about what it’s like governing a town and answering the questions of the kids.

COVID-19 forced those visits to turn virtual, with Mayor Ronnie Marks recording a short video to share instead of visiting the school in person.

The videos are geared for 4th graders and younger.

Teachers already have access to two ‘It’s My Job’ videos with Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson and Mayor Marks, with several others in the making.