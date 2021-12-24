‘It’s kind of disheartening’: Uncle of missing teen left with questions after car was pulled out of river

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a discovery 21 years in the making. On December 2, 2021, a freelance diver found a car at the center of a missing person case.

Erin Foster, 18, and Jeremy Bechtel, 17, disappeared in April of 2000, in White County. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the teens were last spotted around 10 p.m. as witnesses reported seeing them in Erin’s black Pontiac Grand-Am.

“You hear all kinds of stories and possibilities out there possibly, you know, what could have happened, just too much stuff out there right now,” said John England, Jeremy’s Uncle.

Earlier this month, Sheriff Steve Page brought in a freelancer and youtube star, who runs the page, “Exploring with a Nug,” to help lend a hand in possibly finding the vehicle the two teens were last seen in. The diver moved his location to a spot near Highway 84 on the Calfkiller River, where the vehicle was discovered.

It was a moment of mixed emotions for England. He immediately thought of Jeremy’s mother, and his sister, when he found out about the vehicle being found.

“You know after 20 years, it’s kind of disheartening at the same time, to know that they were possibly there the whole time, and nobody knowing,” explained England. “She didn’t, she didn’t live long enough to find out what happened to him.”

Jeremy’s mother had died of cancer before she had the chance to get answers.

“The sad part for her is she had to live through all of this and not really have any relief from it,” said England.

The vehicle was found 12 feet underwater, but as the car came up, new questions surfaced with it.

“To have a car sit there for that period of time, if that’s where it ended up resting at, you know in that period of time, I mean there’s fishing that goes on there, and kayaking and everything else nobodies ever seen this vehicle?” questioned England. “That’s one of the questions I have.”

Jeremy’s family is now hoping to have a memorial service for the teen, but they are also waiting for more information on how the car ended up in the river and how the two died.