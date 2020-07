Sometimes, you just have to take a dip in the pool. And sometimes, pool time comes with a nap.

Well, at least if you’re an elephant at the Fort Worth Zoo. Colonel’s trainer caught the relaxed elephant napping in the pool earlier this month.

She also caught his first dip in the pool from earlier this May.

Just a few months ago the elephant wasn’t too thrilled with the water, but now they can’t keep him out of it!