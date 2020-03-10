It’s almost turkey time! Spring hunting season opens March 21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Spring turkey season begins in most Alabama counties later this month.

Turkey season will run in most Alabama counties from March 21-May 3. In north Alabama, the exception is the J.D.Martin-Skyline wildlife management area in Jackson County. The season is delayed there and in some other parts of the state until March 28 for research purposes.

Hunters must report all turkey harvests through Alabama’s Game Check system, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Data used through Game Check is used so state biologists can better understand harvesting trends and set seasons and bag limits.

Turkey harvests can be reported online at www.outdooralabama.com or through the Outdoor AL mobile app.