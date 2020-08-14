It’s a hot mass of furry felines at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Huntsville Animal Services officials said they rescued 31 cats and kittens from one home this week and they are looking for the community to help in placing the kitties in good homes.

The felines are healthy, friendly, and anxious to be adopted. The shelter now has more than 50 felines available for adoption ranging from $5 to $50.

It’s a perfect time to adopt by visiting online or in-person and view all the pets available for adoption, including the dogs and puppies. If you see one or two that interest you, staff will be happy to assist you. Visit the Adopt and Foster page on their website to learn more.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open for business Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check them out on Facebook.